Polling place

The Temple Independent School District Administration Building at 401 Santa Fe Way is a voting location this year because of construction near the Temple Annex.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

Here are Election Day polling places for Bell, Milam, Falls, Coryell and Lampasas counties, and portions of McLennan and Williamson counties:

Bell County

001 Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

002 Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

003 Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St., Belton

004 Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton

005 Morgan’s Point Resort Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

006 Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, Little River-Academy

007 Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen

008 Holland Fire Department, 101 W. Travis St., Holland

009 Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

010 J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville

011 VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

012 Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

013 Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado

014 Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow, Temple

015 Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen

016 Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

017 Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen

018 St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E FM 2410, Harker Heights

019 First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen

020 Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main, Troy

021 VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple

022 Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St., Temple

023 A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple

024 Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

025 Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

026 Temple College Pavillion-Leopard Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive, Temple

027 Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple

028 Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J, Temple

029 St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 FM 485, Burlington

030 First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple

031 First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers

032 Raye-Allen Elementary School, 5015 S. Fifth St., Temple

033 Boys Ranch, 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

034 Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

035 Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

036 Triple 7 Fire Station, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen

037 Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen

038 West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

039 Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen

040 Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen

041 Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

042 Bartlett City Hall, 140 W. Clark Street, Bartlett

Milam County

CH Yoe High School, 303 E. 12th St., Cameron

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts

Rockdale Hospital, 1700 Brazos Ave., Rockdale

Thorndale VFW Post, 302 Moerbe St., Thorndale

Coryell County

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby

Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville

Falls County

D. Brown Library, 203 N. Second St., Rosebud

Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, 2589 State Highway 7, Chilton

Lampasas County

Lampasas Elections Office, 402 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas

Kempner Fire Department and Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner

Lometa City Hall, 100 E. San Saba St., Lometa

McLennan County

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville-Eddy

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody

Williamson County

Bartlett City Hall, 140 W Clark St., Bartlett

Florence City Hall, 851 FM 970, Florence

First Baptist Church, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger