Temple, along with other areas of Central Texas, got a sprinkling of sleet Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth confirmed that many areas locally had some rain mixed with frozen pellets. An official said the wet conditions are expected to clear up later into the day before temperatures start to drop towards freezing.
Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the service, said freezing temperatures in the atmosphere are the cause of the pellet’s formation instead of the temperature that was above 40 degrees near the surface.
“Above the surface it is very cold, below freezing in fact, that is why you get sleet pellets coming down,” Hernandez said. “But, as you get farther down towards the surface, it is 10 to 15 degrees above freezing. So that is why you are able to get these pellets to reach the ground while it is still technically above freezing.”