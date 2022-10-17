Holy Trinity Catholic High School had a good turnout for its Fashionpalooza in the school gym.
Models for the Sunday afternoon fashion show wore apparel from Christy’s of Salado and Susan Marie’s of Salado. About 200 people sampled heavy hors d’oeuvres, checked out the vendors and took in the runway show.
Renee Morales, the school’s director of development and admissions, said the models were Holy Trinity cheerleaders and a few moms.
Dr. Allen Barkis, director of the school’s board of trustees, said the fashion show was a way to welcome new people to the school. In his introduction of Suzi Rockwood, a Holy Trinity theology teacher, he said she and other of the school’s teachers were “examples of what it means to be a Christian in today’s world.”
“They are immersed in everything that we do here and our children so much need it,” he said. “We’re in a spiritual battle.”
The school provides a good, caring environment, he said, and “our world needs it more than anything else.”
There’s so much out there, he said, to drive them away from their faith.
In her devotional, Rockwood led everyone in a short prayer, and emphasized the “beauty of the heart.”
“We have this incredible savior, who walks with us,” she said. “He accompanies us in our daily life.”
Then she read Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
Maliesa Tatsch of Belton was helping with a grab-bag sale. The buyer pays $20 and gets whatever is in the bag.
Tatsch has two girls in the school, Josie Hare, a freshman, who was helping out, and Tatum Hare, who was in the fashion show. She has a younger daughter, Ember Hare, who is enrolled at St. Mary’s Catholic School. Her eldest daughter, who graduated from Holy Trinity two years ago and is a cosmetologist, did the models’ hair.
“They love supporting the school,” Tatsch said of her daughters.
Jackie Rodriguez of Morgan’s Point Resort, was setting up a black background so she could take photos of the models. Her brother, Robert Bolton, is a sophomore at the school.
Rodriguez said a portion of the proceeds for her photography would go to Holy Trinity.
“The rest is for my own tuition,” she said.
She’s halfway through an online master’s program for clinical social work at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
“They had an online program before the pandemic,” she said. “Once I’m licensed, I can be a therapist.”
Nearby, Jacklyn Davis of Temple, an art teacher at Charter Oak Elementary in Belton, was selling monogrammed T-shirts that she designed and printed. She also had a line of earrings.
“It’s a little thing I do on the side,” she said.