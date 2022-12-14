Potluck Thanksgiving

More than 80 people gathered at Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado Thursday to eat at the brewery’s first Thanksgiving Day potluck in 2019. 

 BY JACOB SANCHEZ | TELEGRAM STAFF

The Bell County Genealogical Society will hold its annual holiday potluck at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.