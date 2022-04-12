BELTON — A local conservation plan for endangered invertebrates will be managed by the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District.
The Bell County Commissioners Court approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Belton-based Clearwater district Monday for project management services. The district will help in the grant application process for the Bell-Cor Karst Coalition Regional Habitat Conservation Plan.
The conservation plan will help protect a local species of endangered underground invertebrates, which live in karst geological structures.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the work done by the conservation district will go towards matching funds needed to receive a $1 million grant from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“It allows us to leverage their in-kind contribution into the match that is required for the grant,” Blackburn said. “There is no direct cost to the county. In fact, it saves us money in the grant process.”
In January, Commissioners, representing the 13 entities, approved an agreement to work with consultant Blanton & Associates for phase one of the conservation plan.
Phase one of the plan includes the consultant helping the entities put together an application to U.S. Fish and Wildlife for a grant to further develop the plan.
Entities that are a part of this coalition include Bell and Coryell counties as well as the cities of Temple, Belton, Salado, Killeen, Harker Heights, Gatesville and Copperas Cove.
Other entities participating in the group include the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, Middle Trinity Underground Water Conservation District, the Brazos River Authority, and the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization. The group also plans on working with Fort Hood, which could find traces of the endangered species on its land.
Officials said the creation of the plan is needed to help local developers comply with sections of the Endangered Species Act.
The act, which protects these invertebrates among other species, requires measures to be taken locally to protect their environment. The conservation plan would give people who plan to build on protected territory the tools needed to mitigate their damage, as required by the federal law.
In January, Commissioner Bobby Whitson said the need to continue with local growth was worth the estimated $1.4 million cost to create the conservation plan.
“It is a lot of money,” Whitson said. “And, the fact that we have the ability to get a $1 million grant saves us a ton of money on something that we are probably going to have to do anyways.”
County officials said they are currently waiting on the grant application process to open and to receive the notice of funding opportunity needed.
Officials expect the notice to come out any day now, with the coalition ready to file the grant application once they are able.
“It will be several months before we know whether or not we are awarded the grant,” Blackburn said. “But I believe our application will be strong, and I am optimistic about our chances.”