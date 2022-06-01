BELTON — After more than four and a half hours of deliberation Wednesday, a 12-person jury found a Killeen man guilty in the 2020 slaying of a Temple woman.
Christopher Romel Henry, 39, was found guilty of capital murder by kidnapping in the death of 68-year-old Rose Davis. The state was not seeking the death penalty in the case. Judge Paul LePak of 264th District Court immediately sentenced him to a life sentence.
Henry’s capital murder charge stemmed from the June 18, 2020, stabbing death of Davis at The Bridge apartments, 404 S. Fryers Creek Circle. He remained in jail after his arrest.
Temple Police found Davis on the ground outside an apartment with several cuts to her throat and her stomach, with her hands tied behind her back with duct tape, according to an arrest affidavit.
Witnesses at the crime scene described seeing Davis forcibly escorted from her apartment by a man matching Henry’s description, an arrest affidavit said.
The racially diverse jury of six men and six women heard five days of testimony before reaching the verdict.
The jury went in to deliberate at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. About two hours later, jurors asked for evidence and lunch to be brought into the deliberation room.
At 2:45 p.m., the jury asked who would decide on a sentence for Henry and asked the judge for security as they would leave the courtroom.
LePak, after conferring with the attorneys in the case, said Bell County Sheriff’s deputies would be available to escort jurors to their cars while all interested parties would be kept in the courtroom to give them time to leave.
At 3:10 p.m., jurors reached their decision.
Five minutes later, at 3:15 p.m., LePak read the verdict in court as 12 deputies stood guard.
Henry shook his head as LePak announced the verdict, and he was then handcuffed by deputies. He later crossed his hands on the table and rested his head before being led from the courtroom by deputies.
“I love you, sister,” Henry told a woman in the gallery as deputies took him to holding cell next to the courtroom.
Deputies stayed in the courtroom until jurors left, and then everyone was released from the courtroom.
Closing arguments
In her closing arguments, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin played a 911 call where Davis identified her killer as Henry.
“Rose Davis told you who her killer was,” she told jurors. “The evidence corroborated her story. She is stabbed all over. She’s been gagged, she’s been bound, but she can still talk.”
Martin asked the jury to convict Henry since there was enough evidence against him in the case, referring to a Global Positioning System device.
“The GPS device puts the defendant in the area,” Martin said. “His DNA is in the black tape and the blue belt. The evidence shows that when (Davis) called for help, he stabbed her. That is capital murder. Find him guilty because he is guilty.”
Michael Magana, one of Henry’s defense attorneys, presented the jury with another theory. He said many other suspects in the case were not adequately discounted as suspects, creating enough reasonable doubt to let his client go free.
“It would be different if we didn’t have anyone else, but we do,” he said. “Be thorough. Exclude these five (suspects) before you come to a verdict. When you look at the evidence in its totality, there is doubt.”
Magana told the jury that since one of those suspects was Davis’ son, she might have framed Henry to protect her child.
“Look at the evidence,” he said. “I am playing to your thought process and your minds. In order to convict, you must prove beyond a reasonable doubt (Henry’s guilt).”
Bobby Barina, another defense attorney, told the jury there would be no justice for Davis unless the right man was convicted for her death.
“She is going to get justice when you choose your verdict,” he said. “This is a case built on circumstantial evidence.”
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns said Davis’ identification of her killer was enough proof that Henry was guilty and showed jurors the police body cam video of Davis’ wounds, showing her exposed lungs and intestines from her severe wounds.
“In order to believe that Christopher Henry is not guilty, you have to believe that (Davis) was lying to you,” he said. “What about her condition shows that she is capable of lying? Why do we disbelieve her? She’s dying. She says that because it’s the truth.
“I want you to convict him because he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Defendant’s testimony
Henry took the witness stand on Tuesday and testified that he knew Davis since he was 10 years old.
He said that he went to Davis’ apartment to sell her narcotics and spent about five hours talking with her on the day she died.
When Burns asked Henry if he stabbed and killed Davis, the defendant responded, “No, sir.”
Henry testified that he was in the area and arguing with someone in the parking lot when Davis was killed.
The jury also heard testimony from defense witness Ravonda Henry Hill, Christopher Henry’s wife at the time of Davis’ death.
Hill testified that about six years prior, Henry had an accident with a firecracker that damaged his dominant hand. She said she did not respond to a request from the district attorney to testify for the prosecution but agreed to testify for the defense.
“I wanted to help because I know Christopher didn’t have anything to do with it,” she said. “I wasn’t going to help them convict Chris.”
The prosecution recalled four witnesses before the jury was excused earlier.
Burns played Henry’s taped confession to the jury during the testimony of Temple Police Department Detective John Leach.
A heated debate among attorneys about whether or not the confession should be presented to the jury prompted LePak to raise his voice in the courtroom.
“Gentlemen,” LePak yelled in a loud tone, prompting Magana and Burns to stop bickering. “We have a court reporter who writes everything unless you speak at the same time,” the judge said.
Objections continued until LePak stated the confession could be played since Henry was read his Miranda rights — which stated that anything he said in the confession could be used against him in his trial.
Henry said during the confession that he was unsure if Davis even knew his last name while denying any involvement in her death.