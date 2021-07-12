Longtime Belton journalist and historian Berneta Peeples died Sunday at a Belton nursing home at age 103.
A July 29, 2001, Telegram story described how Peeples, then 83, was named the Central Texas Workforce Area’s 2001 Outstanding Older Worker for a seven-county area and honored by the Bell County Commissioners Court.
“Our 27-member board gave her a standing ovation,” said Susan Kamas, executive director for the Central Texas Workforce Development Board.
Peeples began working at the Belton Journal as a “cub reporter” when she was just 13 and on and off continued her reporting duties there into her mid-90s.
Her longevity drew recognition from The Dallas Morning News, which featured her in an article the Telegram picked up on Nov. 7, 2013.
The Morning News story noted that “Now, after a recent fall that sidelined her for a month and left her unable to pilot her 1994 Crown Victoria, the woman synonymous with Belton is hinting at retiring again. But not for the obvious reasons. ‘Mostly it’s my new computer,’ Peeples said. ‘My old computer dropped dead, and they brought me a new one. And it’s driving me crazy.’”
She saw a lot of history during her life, interviewing a Civil War veteran and losing her father to a pandemic — the flu — in 1919.
Her favorite story, according to the News article, was about Gen. Walton Harris Walker, a Belton native who along with his son, Sam, formed one of only two pairs of fathers and sons to reach four-star general status in U.S. Army history.
“She knows all there is to know about Bell County,” then-County Judge Jon Burrows said in the 2001 Telegram story. “I don’t know of anyone who deserves recognition for being an older worker more than Berneta.”
Former Belton Journal bookkeeper Elsie Wiley, who left after 31 years at the paper, told the Morning News, “It just amazes me that she can still remember what she does. Things from her 20s and 30s.”
She was a founding member of the Bell Historical Society and the Bell Fine Arts Association. Other interests included the Bell County Museum, the Salado Art Fair and promotion of the Belton Fourth of July Parade and rodeo. The Belton Public Library’s genealogy room is named after her.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at North Belton Cemetery under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home of Belton.