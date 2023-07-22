Summer reading, had me a blast

Ryker Rice, left, makes a face as his twin brother Rhett listens to his heart through a stethoscope Saturday at the Mary Ruth Briggs Library in Morgan’s Point Resort during the summer reading program “Health is Wealth.”

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Cars parked Saturday morning along Morgan’s Point Boulevard as parents and volunteers filled the tiny parking lot of Mary Ruth Briggs Library for the first day of the library’s annual summer reading program.