MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Cars parked Saturday morning along Morgan’s Point Boulevard as parents and volunteers filled the tiny parking lot of Mary Ruth Briggs Library for the first day of the library’s annual summer reading program.
Pam Robinson, chairperson for both the library and summer reading program, said they underestimated the turnout for this year’s first day.
“There are more kids than I thought, than I planned for,” Robinson said with a laugh. “I had around 30 of everything, and we went over that. So I’d say we probably have around 35 or 40 kids.”
The program is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the last two Saturdays of July and first two Saturdays of August each year. Robinson said volunteers get together at the start of each year to decide on a theme for the program and iron out plans for each Saturday. This year’s theme: Health is Wealth.
Robinson said each day will focus on a different aspect of health and includes a special guest speaker who reads to the kids and gives demonstrations related to wellness.
The demonstrations and readings are only part of the fun as kids pointed to the games, crafts, snow cones and free goodies as some of their favorite highlights.
“I really liked the freeze tag,” Raiden Hallenbeck, 10, said.
The first guest of the summer was Dr. Katie Carlin, a pediatrician at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic. Carlin brought stethoscopes and reflex hammers for the kids to try out before she read “Healthy Kids” by Maya Ajmera.
“It’s a really great program,” Carlin said. “I love promoting literacy and promoting healthy living — especially with our kids, who are the future.”
Robinson said the library, which is run entirely by volunteers, holds the program to make sure kids are ready to get back to school.
“Each year we try to encourage the children to read over the summer time,” Robinson said. “We want them to be ready to go back to school and be alert. Don’t be dull or sleep all summer. We want them to develop a love for reading.”
Keeping the kids sharp isn’t the only way the library is gearing them up for the new school year. At the end of each program, kids have a chance to browse books and are given a bag, pre-loaded with some kind of school supply, to carry whatever they check out. This week’s supply was glue.
Kids are also tracking their reading minutes for a chance to win one of the coveted “big backpacks.”
“At the end of week four every child gets a backpack with some supplies in it,” Robinson said. “But we’ll give the children who read the most minutes in each age group the big backpacks that have everything from the Belton ISD school supplies list.”
Robinson doesn’t have kids in school, but she said buying supplies for the program has shown her how valuable free supplies can be to families.
“When you have to spend money for school supplies, two or three children gets expensive,” Robinson said. “I can’t imagine being a parent nowadays and having to buy all that. So, we try to help them out.”
The next reading event will be July 29 featuring a children’s dietician. The following Saturday dental students from Temple College will give information on dental hygiene.
The final Saturday will be “first responder day” Sept. 12 at the Morgan’s Point Public Safety Center where firefighters will be giving a demonstration. Robinson said Morgan’s Point councilmember and former helicopter pilot James “Jimbo” Snyder also will be reading a book about helicopters that week.
The Mary Ruth Briggs Library Summer Reading Program is for kids in kindergarten through completed fifth grade. The program is free, but the family does need to sign up and have a card with the library. Summer reading program sign-ups and card requests can be made online (visit bit.ly/mrblsummer) or at the library.
The library always is looking for volunteers. New volunteers are welcome to the library’s volunteer workday on the third Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m., according to the city of Morgan’s Point website.
“I’ve got such a good group of volunteers,” Robinson said. “They work real hard, as you can see out here. I even have some youth volunteers that come and help us. That’s really important to us.”