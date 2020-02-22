The homeless can be a tricky population when it comes to offering help. Many are homeless because of substance abuse issues, and they abuse drugs and alcohol because they are self medicating as a result of mental illness.
A meeting was held last week at the United Way of Central Texas office in Temple to bring together the many faces of local agencies and organizations who work daily with the homeless with the purpose of discussing how best to handle high-risk homeless individuals who are resistant to intervention.
Representative from Temple Police, Bell County Sheriff’s Department Crisis Response Division, Citizens for Progress, St. Vincent De Paul, Feed My Sheep, United Way, Impact Church, Salvation Army and others attended.
Bill Atterberry, who met with others to develop a protocol for working with the homeless in mental health crisis, said he was pleased with the number of the people who showed up for the meeting, including all of the 2-1-1 operators who man the help lines.
There are three things that will make this work, Atterberry said.
“The front line people who see these people in crisis and are in a position to assess them and refer them,” he said. “The interveners are the police department who come, not to arrest, but to help and get the person in crisis to the appropriate program.”
Ally McMillan, vice president of community impact with the United Way, oversees the 2-1-1 helpline, which is an information referral service for people in need.
“In addition to helping people find resources, we do get calls from people in crisis,” McMillan said.
Last month, the helpline took 5,700 calls, of which 3,600 were local.
Deputy Craig Bode with the Sheriff’s Department Crisis Response Division said the division was established so the deputies could address mental health needs.
The unit is made up of four deputies and a lieutenant.
“We respond to mental health needs in Bell County,” Bode said.
The calls will come in from police departments that have responded to a request about someone experiencing a mental health problem that requires additional support, he said.
Bode brought in the information about the code that allows a member of a law enforcement to take someone against their will and without a warrant and place them in front of a mental health care professional, i.e., a physician.
The police don’t necessarily have the time to gather the information needed from the person in crisis, such as the medications they are prescribed and possibly not taking, Bode said.
If it is apparent to the police officer that the individual needs mental health care, they can call for an Emergency Order of Detention to get the person seen by a doctor. The order allows for 12 hours for the doctor to see the patient and holding the patient for up to 48 hours.
What happens after individual is picked up and taken to an emergency room depends on if they have health insurance.
The emergency room can do only so much and if possible the individual will be placed in mental health facility.
Bode has assisted Ebony Freeman at the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, who called when she had someone in a mental health care crisis.
“We want to get these people the treatment they need,” he said.
Thirty-five percent of the criminal element does have diagnosed or undiagnosed mental health illness, Bode said.
The person working in crisis response wants to know if the person is a danger to themselves, or a danger to others.
If a person is decompensating, not able to care for themselves, mentally, hygienically and/or nutritionally, they can be taken in for evaluation.
There is a diversion program that can keep an individual out of jail if they are successful in their mental health treatment — go to their appointments and successfully take their medication — the criminal charges can go away, Bode said. It’s a good incentive.
The individual doesn’t have to say they are suicidal if their actions are illustrating the fact, such as running around in traffic.
“We’re also able to help veterans to get them the care they need,” he said.
Bode will follow up with the individuals for several weeks.
Each officer in the Crisis Response Division typically gets 45 to 60 mental health calls a month.
Bode said if he is on the fence about an individual’s mental state, he’ll call MHMR Mobile Crisis Outreach Team so they can do an assessment together.
“At the end of the day, the individual having a crisis has to want help,” Bode said.
To get admitted into the Austin State Hospital for long-term care, there needs to be an assessment from a mobile crisis outreach team, The waiting list for the hospital can be two weeks to three months.
There are any number of rules, laws and regulations that can get in the way of helping these people.
“It’s all important because up until a short while ago we had no idea what to do when we were faced with a situation where the homeless individual is in a crisis situation,” Pat Patterson said. “This has been very informative.”
The group expects to meet again, with date yet to be determined.
For information, call Atterberry at 480-215-4325.