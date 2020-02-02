BELTON — Planning to vote in the March 3 primaries? Better hurry to register.
Monday is the final day Texans can register to vote. Early voting begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28.
You must register to vote in the county in which you reside. You must be a United States citizen who will be at least 18 by Election day.
Visit VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered?” tab to see if you are registered to vote.
If you’re not, visit http://bit.ly/1deJCid to fill out an informal online application. Complete the form, print it, and mail it to the address listed on the completed application.
Residents may also pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
Applications are available at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
Bell County voters will pick their party’s candidates in a handful of local races. Eleven incumbents — all Republicans — will be unopposed in the primaries and the Nov. 3 election.
A top race voters will decide is for Texas’ 31st Congressional District. Two Republicans are challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter while six Democrats vie for their party’s nomination.
Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris is challenging three-term incumbent Eddy Lange for Bell County sheriff in the Republican primary. The winner will be uncontested in November.
Republicans Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker — all lawyers — are vying to be the next judge of the 426th District Court. The winner will succeed Fancy Jezek on the bench.
The primaries for Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace will be contested on both sides.
Republicans AJ Torres and Michael Copeland as well as Democrats Calvin Brown, Martha Domingues and Louie Minor are running for Precinct 4 constable.
Two Democrats — Gregory Johnson and incumbent Daryl Peters — and three Republicans — Michael Keefe, Chet Southworth and Hal Butchart — are seeking the JP seat.