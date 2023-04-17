WACO — Education Service Center Region 12 in Waco will hold a job fair on Wednesday.
Candidates can connect with school districts looking for employees at the free event, which will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 2101 W. Loop 340 in Waco.
“The fair is a convenient opportunity to connect schools with potential employees and introduce future Region 12 school employees to the support and resources ESC Region 12 offers,” the regional center said in a news release.
Schools are looking to fill positions in areas such as technology, transportation, food service, tutoring and education. ESC Region 12 works to support schools in recruiting and retaining staff by preparing, supporting and connecting qualified and passionate individuals to Central Texas schools, the release said.
“People hear education job fair and may think of teachers, but supporting students takes many positions,” said Larry Robinson, ESC Region 12 senior director of human resources. “We are recruiting for people services and that means bus drivers, food service workers, counselors,
A new partnership with Grand Canyon University, a private university in Phoenix, provides all Region 12 students, school employees and family members access to scholarship opportunities and resources for continuing their education.
“This partnership was pursued in the hopes of giving schools an opportunity to invest in their employees and help them grow,” the news release said.
ESC Region 12 also has a staff placement service, Personnel on Demand, to assign nurses, librarians and counselors to schools, especially small ones in rural areas which may not be able to find or afford a full-time position.
To help with recruiting, the center offers an online job board at www.esc12.net/jobs for openings and school job fair dates.