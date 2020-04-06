BELTON — To strengthen families in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Healthy Kids Running Series, a national active lifestyle program, is converting its outdoor five-week spring series into a virtual series.
The virtual series begins April 17 at HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.
“As families navigate through this new norm of social distancing, we want to encourage kids to lead an active healthy lifestyle. Whether it’s running in their yard or around the block, we want kids to continue to be active while avoiding potential contact with the COVID-19,” said Tanya Taylor, series community coordinator for Belton. “Our races are always kid-focused with the ultimate goal of teaching children how to be active and healthy while creating meaningful relationships within our community. This is a unique opportunity to be connected and engaged with participants while separate.”
Jeff Long, series founder, said the virtual series is a way to keep youngsters involved.
“Through our virtual series, we teach kids effort, perseverance, persistence, sportsmanship, independence and grit,” Long said in a news release. “We will show kids and their parents how to be active while staying at home.”
The Healthy Kids Running Virtual Series has age-appropriate race distances. Ages 2-14 compete each week on a course of their choosing, and at the end of the series, participants will be invited to a “Medal & T-shirt Pickup” event. Registration is $35.
The HKRS impacts about 60,000 youth runners in 300 communities across the U.S., Taylor said. It engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring children to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles, she said.
The live event normally runs five weeks in the spring and five weeks in the fall, she said. Children in 35 states have run in the race in its 10-year history. Belton had its first run in the spring of 2017, she said.
“Every runner gains points and in week five every runner gets a medal,” she said. The top three boys and girls get trophies.
HKRS is working hard to provide a similar environment to the live event, she said.
A virtual race can be run or walked in any location. The child runs the age-appropriate distance and the parents record the time and upload it on the HKRS results page. At the end of five weeks, the parents can see how the child has progressed in distance and time, she said.
In the fifth week, HKRS offers a free parent mile, she said.
“We have the kids encourage their parents to run,” she said.