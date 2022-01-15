BELTON — Putting troubled children on the right path to success is one of the main missions for Bell County’s juvenile services department.
Helping to find the right person that can advance this mission and others was the goal of a workshop meeting by County Commissioners last week.
In order to find a replacement for the department’s top spot, Commissioners invited interim chief juvenile probation officer Dawn Owens and assistant director Danny Owens to its meeting.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said it was important to know what the current state of the department was.
“The idea was to have a general discussion about it before we initiate the process so we know what the goals and expectations are for the position,” Blackburn said.
While Commissioners heard from the department’s staff, officials did point out that the nine-member Bell County Juvenile Services Board makes the final decision on who to hire for the position. The board consists of the county judge, all five local district court judges and the three county court-at-law justices.
The county’s Juvenile Services department handles a wide range of child-related cases, from those who are accused of crimes to those who have had their day in court.
Dawn Owens said the department, as of Dec. 31, had 193 children under its supervision, with 186 of those from Bell County.
While some elements of juvenile detention are similar to adult detention, Dawn Owens said the department balances holding children ac- countable for their crimes and rehabilitating them.
“But, unlike the adult system, there is a heavy, heavy emphasis in the juvenile system on rehabilitation,” she said. “And with rehabilitation comes competency development. We can’t expect our kids to walk through the front door of our facility and know how to behave when those things have not been demonstrated to them either by their own support systems or lack of support systems.”
To help children stay out of the juvenile system in the future — and do better while in the system — the department tries to keep them out of detention facilities as much as possible.
The interim chief said research has shown that each hour a child spends in a detention center raises their chances of ending up in an adult detention center by seven times. She said this is why the department has programs to help those children it is working with in their home and school life.
Juvenile probation officers, Dawn Owens said, have to balance their work enforcing a child’s probation with their work helping them out in their personal lives.
“If a kid does not have a bed to sleep in, you cannot expect them to get up and go to school every single morning,” Dawn Owens said. “When you have a kid who is living in a home where education is not a priority, you can’t expect them to get up and go to school every morning and stay in school as outlined in the conditions of their probation.”
Of the 104 positions in the department, Owens said, there are currently 16 vacancies, six in field operations and 10 in facilities.
Dawn Owens said probation officers guide children and their families through the entire process, from pretrial hearings all the way to post-adjudication. This includes supervising youths in post-adjudication facilities around the state.
Currently, the department has a contract with 10 facilities across the state where local children are placed depending on their risk level.
Owens said children’s cases are looked at for a variety of factors, including their likelihood of reoffending and if they are having any special needs being attended to in the community.
“Our system, and the flow chart of our system, can be really complicated,” Dawn Owens said. “It is not, if you commit this offense then this is going to happen. It is very much a case-by-case situation based upon a validated needs and risk assessment.”
Danny Owens also said the department is working with organizations in the community to better help these children to fill the gaps in its service.
One agency that the department works with is the Texas A&M Bell County AgriLife Extension Office. Danny Owens said the organization gives these children a variety of different opportunities that they may not have had.
The department also works with local businesses in the county to conduct mock interviews for the children in its care, as well as providing employment opportunities.
“Juvenile justice is not how it was 25 years ago,” Danny Owens said. “I kind of think of us as a social services agency that just happens to have a fence around it.”