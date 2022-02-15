Belton Independent School District voters will be headed to the polls on May 7 after trustees on Tuesday unanimously called for a $173.8 million bond election — a package that will be decided in two propositions.
Proposition A — for projects that include new facilities, campus upgrades and land acquisition — would cost about $168.8 million, while Proposition B — for technology devices and equipment — would cost $5 million, according to Belton ISD.
Thirteen projects are outlined under Proposition A in the proposed package: $40.1 million for a 11th elementary school, $43.6 million for a 12th elementary school, $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow; $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions; $8.9 million for district roofing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; $8.6 million for a fine arts facility expansion at Lake Belton Middle School; $7 million for land acquisition; $6.9 million for interior finishing renovations at Belton High School; $6 million for campus safety and security upgrades; $5.6 million for new buses; $2.5 million for a Delta Program Facility; $2 million for a Belton ISD agriculture facility; and $676,624 for technology infrastructure.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith highlighted Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School as a northern elementary school site, and the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and FM 436/Holland Road as a southern elementary school site.
“We own property in the Hubbard Branch subdivision that’s being built … and that is an area of concern for us,” Smith told the Telegram. “By building a school at Hubbard Branch, we would be able to address growth at Chisholm Trail Elementary.”
He added how the ever-rising population at Tarver Elementary School would be addressed by building a campus in West Temple’s North Gate subdivision.
“We’ve seen so many rooftops (built) there over the past couple of years,” Smith said. “It’s projected that Tarver Elementary will be over 1,000 students in a couple of years, and it’s built for just a little less than 800. So we’ve actually added two portables at Tarver Elementary School already to address the growth.”
Although he can’t guarantee that Belton ISD will not need portable buildings in the future, Smith — who will enter his third year with the district on Feb. 17 — emphasized how portable buildings are not a long-term solution for rapid growth.
“I understand everybody’s concerned about continuing to build, but … we grew over 700 students this last year and we’re projected to grow over 700 students this next year as well,” he said. “That’s the size of elementary schools in many districts. We heard loudly from our Bond Exploration Committee that portables that just become part of the campus are not something that our community members want to see.”
Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart expressed his gratitude to that Bond Exploration Committee that met with trustees and administrators over seven meetings.
“We presented these facts to a 77-person committee that was nominated partly by us, principals, volunteers and people from the community,” he said during the meeting on Tuesday. “We said, ‘Here. This is what the findings show. Help us narrow this down.’ So I feel comfortable in the process and I feel like we’ve done our due diligence.”
Taggart emphasized how he will not lose any sleep over the process Belton ISD — which currently has a total tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 of taxable value — took leading up to Tuesday.
“Our job is to work the process … and then hand it to the community to let them ultimately make the decision whether this bond is approved or disapproved,” he said. “We’ve done it the right way and have put together a good list for the times. I feel confident that the community of Belton ISD is going to stand up and know that supporting this is what we need to keep moving forward. I know times are tough but we have to look at growth and what’s best for BISD.”
Moving forward, Smith noted how Belton ISD will place an increased effort on educating voters — through fact sheets and meetings at each campus — about why this bond package is timely.
“While we have people in our district seeing rooftops going up, some people still don’t realize the impact that those rooftops actually have on schools,” he said. “So we do have an education challenge ahead of us. We plan to make sure we’re out and about sharing that information as much as possible, and would like to talk to anybody that would give us an opportunity to talk to them about it.”
Smith understands that this educational component is vital, as an era of COVID-19 has been a financially-challenging time for many Belton ISD residents.
“We know that it’s a challenging time for a lot of people … so our focus has been trying to do this in a way that doesn’t increase the tax rate,” he said. “As a fast-growth school district — with more rooftops built and more industries moving in — you end up having more tax base in a school district. Because we’re growing at such a rapid rate we have the ability to actually do some of these projects without levying an increase in the (interest and sinking) tax rate.”
Regardless of how stakeholders vote on the potential $173.8 million bond in May, Area 3 trustee Suzanne McDonald knows one thing for sure.
“I’m a Belton native. I graduated from Belton. All of my five children graduated from Belton,” she said. “One of the things that I do know about Belton ISD, in my opinion, is that the quality of education is going to continue at the level that it is whether the community is against it or for it.”