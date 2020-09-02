The National Weather Service in Fort Worth extended a flood warning after heavy overnight rain to 8:30 this morning.
It issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bell County, Southeastern Coryell County, Southwestern Falls County, Southeastern Lampasas County and Southwestern McLennan County until 8:30 a.m.
At 5:14 a.m., Doppler radar indicated additional rainfall moving into the advisory area within the next few hours. This will lead to prolonged or additional flooding of low lying and/or poor drainage areas. Between 2-4 inches of rain have already fallen, with an additional 1-3 inches of rain expected with the new band of rain, the warning said.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Some locations that will experience flooding include.Temple, Belton, Killeen, Waco,, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, , Hewitt, Robinson, Woodway, Lampasas, Marlin, McGregor, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Morgan's Point Resort, Salado, Little River-Academy, Lorena, Troy and Bruceville-Eddy.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads, the release said. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.