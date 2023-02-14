Three Belton area residents face third-degree felony charges for allegedly operating an illegal drug dispensary for eight years near Lake Belton.
Last year, police seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana and arrested three people operated as an illegal drug dispensary for about eight years, according to an arrest affidavit.
Rodney Lee Lunde, 71, Joshua Lee Lunde, 35, and Kaelyn Fore, 18, each initially charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds, second-degree felonies, but those charges were downgraded. The three suspects were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Feb. 8 for possession of marijuana 50 pounds of less but more than five pounds, third-degree felonies.
The three were arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, when the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3600 block of Comanche Drive, just west of the Belton city limits.
“The search warrant was based on observation of people coming and going from the residence in a manner consistent with drug trafficking,” the affidavit said. “Drug intel from traffic stops on individuals that left the residence were found to be in possession of marijuana.”
Police searched a pop-up recreational vehicle, a grill in the yard and the residence while executing the warrant.
In the pop-up RV, which smelled of marijuana, duffle bags containing baggies of suspected marijuana with a combined weight of 58.8 pounds, THC wax, and oils, a scale, pills, three cases of pre-wrapped THC cigarettes with a total weight of 39 pounds, the affidavit said.
Other bags with alleged marijuana without a specified amount, handguns, rifles and shotguns were found within the residence, the affidavit said.
The suspects were interviewed, and according to the affidavit, all three denied knowing anything about the sale of drugs from the residence.
“(This) was implausible based on the intel and surveillance conducted on the residence,” the affidavit said. “Rodney Lunde then stated that Joshua Lunde has been selling marijuana out of the residence for eight years, and he allowed Joshua to do it. Fore advised she is Joshua Lunde’s girlfriend and advised that (he) does not sell marijuana; he gives it away.”
Rodney Lunde was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $50,000 bond on Nov. 1, jail records show
Joshua Lunde and Fore were released on the next day, Nov. 2, after they each posted a $50,000 bond.