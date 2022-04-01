Temple High School’s bands will showcase their competition music at 7 p.m. on Tuesday during a pre-UIL concert in the auditorium.
“The concert will feature each of Temple High’s bands — the wind ensemble, symphonic band and concert band — performing two selections chosen from the UIL Prescribed Music List,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “One of the highlights of the evening should be the wind ensemble’s performance of ‘Of Our New Day Begun,’ written by Omar Thomas.”
Thomas, an assistant professor of composition and jazz studies at the University of Texas, was commissioned to compose the song in remembrance of the nine individuals killed in a June 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.
“We are very proud to be able to present this powerful piece for our students, our school and our community,” Brent Mathesen, Temple High School’s head band director, said. “Omar Thomas has created an amazing tribute. It is a privilege for our students to be able to learn how music can help us heal, even from the most painful moments in life.”
The concert — which will feature music by Brian Balmages, John Philip Sousa, Randall Standridge, Percy Grainger and Eric Whitacre — at the high school, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. The event is free and open to the public, according to Temple ISD.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott has repeatedly encouraged residents to support the district’s students by attending as many events as they can through the remainder of the year.
“One of the reasons our students are successful in their competitions is due to performing in front of a live audience prior to competing,” he told the Telegram. “I want to encourage all residents and families to come watch our gifted band program at their live concert. These events are mutually beneficial in that it provides students the opportunity to perform before competition and for spectators; we have the opportunity to listen to a beautiful concert featuring exceptional students.”