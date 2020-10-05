State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said Monday the allegations of abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could have wide-ranging effects.
“This is obviously going to be a very serious event that’s going to be considered,” Shine told more than 20 people at his monthly forum, which was hosted virtually and physically, with the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
Seven senior officials in the attorney general’s office asked federal law enforcement to investigate Paxton for the allegations — which also include improper influence — the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV reported. Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the allegations are concerning, The Texas Tribune reported.
“Apparently, there’s more scratch going on in the attorney general’s office,” Shine said. “You may or may not recall Attorney General Ken Paxton, when he was elected back in 2014, there was a lawsuit filed about improper influence.”
For the past five years, Paxton has been under indictment on three felony charges of securities fraud related to private business deals in 2011 and 2012, according to the American-Statesman.
“No one knows if this is a result of the securities fraud lawsuit that’s been out there since 2015,” the Temple legislator said. “I don’t know where it’s going to go or what’s going to happen. But it’s real.”
Shine reminded forum attendees the attorney general plays a major part in state government.
“The thing about that is the attorney general’s office, of course, has a very important role in the process whenever lawsuits are in the courts and it affects our either voting or redistricting or any of those types of things,” the five-term legislator said. “It can certainly have an impact on what we can and cannot do.”
Although Shine is unopposed in his re-election bid, many of his Republican colleagues — including fellow Bell County legislator, state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado — are facing strong challenges from Democrats.
The state Democratic Party has targeted 22 seats it may flip. Democrats only need to win nine Republican districts and keep their current seats to win control of the House.
Shine pinned it on one major reason — redistricting.
“Redistricting lasts for 10 years. It sets the pace for how communities are going to have office holders based on party affiliation,” the Temple Republican said. “With 41 electoral votes going forward, we will be a significant factor in the electoral balance for president of the United States. Quite frankly, if Texas’ electoral votes are not there, chances are we’ll never elect a Republican president.”
The fight over redistricting will hinge on which party controls the House and who is elected speaker, Shine said.
Those issues — and how lawmakers tackle the state’s next budget, make the 2019 school finance law more sustainable and other legislative topics — will come into focus after the Nov. 3 election, the Temple legislator said.