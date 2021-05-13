The Moody Independent School District’s school board accepted Superintendent Gary Martel’s retirement resignation during a meeting on Wednesday.
His retirement will become effective on Dec. 17.
“We have great working systems and plans in place here in Moody ISD,” Martel said. “The district is in a good place right now and I believe it is time to step away.
The superintendent said his retirement will allow him more time with his family.
“The plan is to spend more time traveling with my beautiful wife Susie, who retired from education in June of 2019,” Martel said. “I plan to stay involved in Moody ISD and the surrounding communities and look forward to spending a lot more time with my family, especially my grandchildren Luke and Anna.”
Martel — who has served in a variety of capacities during his 35-year public education career — thanked the entire Moody ISD community for trusting him to lead the district since his hiring in June 2016.
“It’s been a pleasure working with this board, teachers, staff and the Moody community,” he said. “I want to especially thank the Moody ISD board of trustees for providing me with the opportunity to serve in Moody ISD. Susie and I have worked with some extraordinary people in some great school districts and we could not have chosen a better place or better people to work with as we close out this chapter of our lives.”
During his time as Moody ISD’s superintendent, Martel oversaw many district advancements.
“The Moody ISD leadership team has made progress in community and school relations, student academic growth, vocational opportunities, college-career and military opportunities, early childhood education programs, school safety, instructional delivery, staff compensation, facility enhancements, technology and district transportation,” a news release said.
The district also added about $450,000 in student funding, when its tax ratification election passed in 2018.
Martel — who served as Diboll ISD’s superintendent for eight years — will assist in developing a transition plan in the coming months, as Moody ISD prepares to hire its next superintendent, according to the district.