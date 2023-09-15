A 20-year-old man who allegedly attacked a woman at a Temple motel was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
Jorden Marcellus Campbell, a Bell County resident, was being held Friday at the Bell County Jail, charged with assault of a family or household member – impeding breathing, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. His bonds totaled $77,500, jail records showed.
At about 7:24 p.m. July 28, Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to a motel in the 800 block of North General Bruce Drive for a violent domestic call.
“When officers arrived, they located the victim with swelling to her face and blood on her shirt, and the suspect, identified as Jorden Campbell,” Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations division director, previously said. “The victim said Campbell, who is her boyfriend, hit her and choked her.”
An arrest affidavit said the violence occurred in front of a child and an infant. “The child left the room to seek help from hotel staff,” the affidavit said.
The victim said after the child left the room, Campbell “pushed her onto the bed and grabbed her threat with both hands, causing her to lose her ability to breathe,” the affidavit said. “She stated that she believed her was going to kill her.”
While Campbell was attacking the victim, the child returned to the room with a hotel manager, who called 911.
The victim had swelling to her face and arms as well as blood on her shirt, the affidavit said.
When officers arrived, Campbell became argumentative and he was put in the back of a police vehicle. Officers then noticed Campbell “began yelling and taking off his seatbelt inside the police vehicle,” Mackowiak said.
“Campbell then began kicking the cage inside the vehicle,” she said. “Officers opened his door, and Campbell got out and attempted to run. Campbell was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.”
Campbell told an officer that the child “is upset because I hit (the victim),” the affidavit said. “I hit her a few times.”
In December 2022, Campbell was convicted and sentenced to 100 days in the county jail for assault causing bodily injury of a family member, a Class A misdemeanor. County Court at Law No. 3 Judge Rebecca DePew gave Campbell 90 days credit for time served in jail, court records showed.