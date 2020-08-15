Temple Independent School District’s Wildcat Mentors program is slated for a transition to a pen pal format for the upcoming academic school year.
The program, which assigns some students from fifth and sixth grades with local volunteers, is designed for adult mentors to help children prosper when making life choices. Although a mentor previously met with his or her student at least twice a month during lunch, Gill Hollie, education coordinator for Temple ISD afterschool centers, said they now will rely on letters.
“Mentors can’t come during lunch this year, so we switched our program to a pen pal program,” Hollie told the Telegram. “So twice a month the mentor will send a letter to their mentee … and what kid does not want to get mail.”
Hollie said Temple ISD is still desperately in need of volunteers for this year’s efforts, as about 150 mentors usually participate.
“We need mentors badly. We really need them,” Hollie said. “It doesn’t cost them anything and they’re going to be in a position where they can keep or direct a kid onto the right path.”
Hollie said mentor applications, which can be found online at https://bit.ly/3iLMPj7, will be accepted on a rolling basis until the number of needed mentors is met. Although this year’s program does not have a firm starting date, Hollie noted how their schedules traditionally begin around mid-September.
“But we’re starting a mentor pool,” Hollie said. “If you’re a mentor and your job moves you to Dallas, a mentee will not just go without a mentor. We can just pull another mentor out from that pool.”
Superintendent Bobby Ott echoed Hollie’s sentiment, adding the importance these programs can be for a student’s development.
“Education is not just responsible for the academic piece. We’re also responsible for a student’s social and emotional development growth,” he said. “That’s a lot to put on 1,400 employees … so to add 200 plus folks across the community who are highly skilled and caring to that force is just fantastic.”
Ott said he frequently has noticed the bonds that develop from the Wildcat Mentors pairings.
“For some of them it takes a little while to open up but I think that’s normal,” Ott said. “I think students have really enjoyed the program. Trust is something that takes time but so many mentors remain in contact with their students far after the program ends.”
He stressed how he expects this year’s program to be just as strong, citing the need for human interaction.
“I think this year’s program will be just as strong,” Ott said. “Students have lacked a lot of interaction since March 6, so I think they’re really vying for interaction with other people. It just shows you that we’re going to do everything we can to be creative and remain connected.”
Ott emphasized how proud he is of the Wildcat Mentors board for finding a well-thought-out alternative for this year’s program.
“One of our goals is to stay connected to our families and our students, so it’s nice to see the Wildcat Mentors program adopting that,” he said. “Instead of scrapping it we’re going to find a way to get creative to stay connected.
“This keeps our students connected to caring adults, great role models and mentors in the community.”