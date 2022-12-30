Pole vaulting competition

 Joel Valley | Telegram

Nearly 400 athletes kicked off their New Year’s weekend in Belton by going aerial for the 14th annual Texas Expo Explosion — the second-largest pole vaulting competition in the United States.

