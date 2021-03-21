BELTON — About 600 riders competed for $15,000 in prize money Thursday through Sunday in the Go Fast Races at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
Most of the riders are adults and a lot of them are professionals, said Mitzi Angelle of McDade, co-owner of GFR. All of the runs are “D format” cloverleaf barrel racing, she said.
“This is an industry that’s been around a long time,” she said. “Barrel racing can be high-dollar stuff. They’re doing it for the money. It’s not an event where people are coming here for trophies.”
There were also a lot of youngsters competing in the races, she said, some as young as six years old.
“These are kids that are competitors,” she said. “They know how to ride.”
Julia Berry of St. Hedwig was in the barn Saturday afternoon with her mare, Six Coronas Nistreakin. They were set to run that night.
“I just hope for a sound run,” she said. “I haven’t run her in two months, so this is going to be her comeback run.”
They compete often, she said, usually around San Antonio, Dallas or Fort Worth, just for fun.
“There’s not that much money to be made unless you have a $50,000 horse — unless we get lucky,” Berry said.
Her family lives on a ranch and breeds Charolais cattle. She breeds horses.
“It’s a hobby, a passion, something I want to do later on that will help me retire from a 9-5 job,” Berry said.
Andria Buchholz of Kyle, a rehab practitioner for horses, held a pulse electromagnetic field machine on the back of Berry’s mare.
“This is my side business,” Buchholz said. “Hopefully someday it’s my full-time job. I’m helping a lot of people this weekend.”
The machine “encourages the damaged cells to repair themselves so they’re not as sore and they recover faster after competing or an injury,” she said.
Stacy Hornberger of Dale and her daughter, Ella, 8, had their horse, George, out of his stall. He made two exhibition runs earlier in the week and was scheduled for one more, said Stacy, who does the riding.
George is just getting started, she said, so she passed on the regular entry fee.
“Right now I just pay a registration fee, until he’s good enough to enter,” she said.
She’s been riding since she was nine years old, she said.
“It’s a hobby—just an expensive hobby,” she said.
She has two more horses, she said, one a finished barrel racer and the other a young one. She usually rides in Central Texas.
“We go pretty much every weekend,” she said.