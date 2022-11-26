A key piece of Central Temple’s water infrastructure soon will be upgraded for the first time since 1955.
A $7.79 million contract with Temple-based Matous Construction was approved last week by the City Council. The contract will pay for improvements to the city’s Avenue G Pump Station, 605 S. 31st St.
The pump station previously was constructed in 1935 by the city and improved in 1955.
Richard Wilson, the city engineer, said this pump station was a very important facility for both the city and those living in Central Temple.
“This is for the pump station at Avenue G … and it is pretty much the heartbeat of the city of Temple’s water system,” Wilson said. “Second to the water treatment plant, this is probably the most important facility we have in town.”
Wilson said the pump station elevates water on the 876 pressure plane, which allows its circulation to many homes and businesses in the area.
Pressure planes are isolated areas of the water delivery system in a region that maintain a specific range of water pressures. The area serviced by the pump station includes the West Part, Nugent, 25th Street and Taylor Road elevated storage tanks.
City officials said the new facility will be constructed just to the east of the existing pump station, which is located just behind the Gober Party House.
Construction is estimated to take about 540 days, or about 18 months, to complete once workers are given permission to proceed.
Officials said the process to select the company for this project was different than its usual bid process.
For this project, Wilson said the city accepted competitive sealed proposals and then evaluated each on their merits. He said the evaluation not only looked at the price quoted by each company, but its reputation and previous work on these types of projects.
Wilson said that out of the two companies to apply for the project, Matous was both the lowest bidder and the one that came out on top overall.
City Councilwoman Jessica Walker said she was happy with the choice to use the Temple-based construction group.
“It is just nice to see that we are using someone local,” Walker said.
Wilson noted that construction was not expected to interrupt water service for the pump station.
At the meeting, multiple City Council members spoke in favor of the improvements, which they saw as necessary moving forward.
“It just shows, to me, that our assets are taken care of … and that we are always reinvesting,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “As we continue to have more folks come into town, there are expectations of up-to-date infrastructure and that city services are delivered.”
Other projects
In just the past year, Temple has set aside millions for multiple local water and wastewater infrastructure projects across the city.
The City Council in May approved a $7.3 million construction contract for a new elevated storage tank in the city’s industrial park. The structure, which can hold 3 million gallons of water, aims to service many local businesses and homes to the northwest.
Officials previously estimated the project would take 15 months to complete, which would be sometime this coming summer.
Other local water project included new waterlines to service many of the new homes being built to the city’s southeast.
In July, officials approved more than $2 million just for the development of designs for new waterlines in south and southeast Temple. Construction of the new waterlines, part of the South Temple Transmission Main project, is estimated to cost tens of millions to complete.
Don Bond, director of public works for the city, said in July the water projects were needed for projected growth.
“Temple is enjoying a healthy economy and sustained growth,” Bond said. “Our demand for water continues to increase. This infrastructure will deliver water to south and east Temple. We have been looking forward to designing these projects and are eager to get started.”