Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is eager to welcome staff and students back from winter break on Tuesday.
“We had a very successful first semester on many levels and this is in direct correlation to the efforts of our staff and students,” he said in a letter to families Monday. “I commend you on your diligence with respect to the TISD health and safety protocols.”
The fourth-year superintendent, however, noted a shift in Temple ISD’s protocols for the spring semester.
“As recommended by the (Bell County Public Health District), we will implement the CDC’s most recent guidance related to cutting down the minimum required quarantine period for individuals with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if asymptomatic or if symptom-free for 24 hours,” Ott said. “We … continue to strongly encourage that individuals wear a face covering to further prevent the spread of the virus.”
All other health and safety protocols were unchanged.
“We understand that every case is different and that some individuals may choose to or need to quarantine for up to 10 days based on symptoms and/or physician’s recommendations,” Ott said. “If you are not experiencing symptoms and choose to remain quarantined the full 10 days, Temple ISD stands ready to support your decision either way. Looking forward to a fantastic second semester.”
Campus nurses will serve as a resource for student-quarantine procedures and return-to-school guidelines, according to Temple ISD.
Districts start Wednesday
Belton, Salado, Academy and Killeen ISDs are among many school districts that have students returning to the classrooms Wednesday.