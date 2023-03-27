Some Belton ISD elementary school students will have new stomping grounds for the 2024-25 academic year after trustees unanimously adopted new attendance boundaries on Monday — a response to fast growth, the ongoing construction of James L. Burrell and Hubbard Branch elementaries, and the planned expansion of Southwest Elementary.
It was the first time the district officials addressed its elementary school boundaries since 2019 when Charter Oak Elementary, a 2017 bond project, opened its doors in West Temple.
“Throughout this process our goal has been simple,” Michael Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said during a meeting on Monday. “We have wanted to take the investment given to us by our community, make sure that we manage growth to the best of our ability, maximize the use of our current and future facility, and reduce our use of long-term portables.”
Under the new elementary school attendance boundaries, there will be a significant decrease in enrollment at Chisholm Trail Elementary and Tarver Elementary, and additional capacity pressure relief at Charter Oak Elementary, Sparta Elementary and Lakewood Elementary.
“The neighborhoods from our current Tarver attendance zone on the northern side would make up the entirety of the Burrell attendance zone; the area east of Old Waco Road would be added to the Tarver attendance zone; the area south of Belton Lake would move from Lakewood to Sparta; High Point would remain unchanged; Pirtle would receive relief from the additional students moved to Tarver; and areas north of the Leon River and east of I-35 would move south from Charter Oak to Southwest Elementary with its added capacity,” Morgan said.
“Looking at our southern schools,” Morgan said, “our current Southwest Elementary zones and areas north of the Leon River and east of I-35 would move to Southwest Elementary along with the small area between Loop 121 and Wheatley Road between Sparta Road and (State) Highway 93; the current Miller Heights area along Loop 121, south of I-14 and Shanklin Road would make up the attendance zone for High Point Elementary; Leon Heights would remain unchanged; and the western edge of the current Sparta zone would be moved to Chisholm Trail.”
Stakeholder groups gave feedback on proposed maps before three scenarios were presented to the Belton ISD community.
“On March 1, 2023, emails were sent to 16,369 recipients that included a feedback opportunity on the attendance boundary process along with a twelve-minute video in English and Spanish to provide additional information,” according to a district staff report. “The email was read 15,860 times, the video was reviewed 1,004 times, and 210 participants submitted the Google feedback form.”
These changes will take effect for the 2024-2025 school year with the exception of James L. Burrell Elementary, which is expected to open sometime around January 2024, according to Belton ISD.
“We will not guarantee five years plus of attendance boundaries because we know in a fast-growth school district new developments happen all the time,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “Developments have happened since our last demographer report and in order for us to respond we can’t make promises beyond a number of years so we will do our best to minimize the impact on families.”