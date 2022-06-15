Temple Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that destroyed a house on the 1800 block of North 15th Street Wednesday.
Department spokesman Santos Soto said the call came in at about 5:39 p.m. about a fire on a single-family residence at 1800 N. 15th St.
Two side buildings, a carport, and some vehicles were also affected by the fire.
“There were three adult occupants that all got out with no injuries, and there were no pets,” Soto said.
Eleven apparatus and 24 firefighters responded to the fire and were able to control the flames by about 6:30 p.m.
“We still got some fire going on in there,” Soto said at the scene. “They do have a good handle on it right now, but they do still have some flames popping up.
Santos said there was no clear cause for the fire, and an investigation could not be completed until the fire was completely out and the smoke cleared.
“For safety, since there was intensive damage, we need to make sure we get a clear view with no smoke in the way,” he said. “That way, we don’t send someone into something that has the potential for collapse. It’ll be after everything clears up before we start the investigation.”
The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded to the incident. Residents were asked to avoid the area since some roads were still closed.