Two new principals have been named for Belton ISD schools next school year.
Fredrick Lilly II was named as the new principal of North Belton Middle School at the school board’s April 17 meeting.
Lilly takes over leadership of the West Temple campus, which had a change of leadership in November.
Arturo Lomeli, the executive director of school leadership for secondary campuses at Belton ISD, served as the interim principal at North Belton Middle School following a series of parental complaints that alleged that former principal Michelle Tish was too strict, rude and didn’t handle behavioral issues appropriately, the Telegram previously reported.
Lilly, who is in his ninth year in education, currently serves as the middle school principal in the Camden Fairview School District in Camden, Ark., according to a news release. He served as a teacher, coach and assistant principal. Lilly holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas-Monticello and a master’s degree from Mississippi College.
Julee Manley, the current principal of Sparta Elementary, was named to lead James L. Burrell Elementary, which is currently under construction at 104 Glade Drive in West Temple. The school will open in January 2024, the district said.
Before the school opens its doors to students, Manley, a 21-year educator, will begin hiring staff and working with the community to pick a mascot and start developing the school’s culture and traditions.
Manley worked as a teacher, campus instructional specialist and assistant principal across several surrounding school districts. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master’s degree from Texas A&M-Central Texas.
Manley’s position at Sparta Elementary is one of three that will be filled by new leadership.
The district is seeking to replace principals Dawn Schiller at Southwest Elementary and Jill Ross at Lake Belton High School. Schiller will move to a new administration role at the end of this school year while Ross has accepted a principal position in San Angelo, the release said.
Educators interested in joining Belton ISD can view current job opportunities and submit applications at https://bit.ly/3y9oiy9.