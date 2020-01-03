The Texas Department of Transportation will close Main Street at the Main Street bridge/culvert at Rock Creek on Sunday in downtown Salado, according to a Village of Salado news release.
The closure will allow the contractor to begin the demolition and replacement of the bridge/culvert at that location. Northbound and southbound Main street traffic will detour via the Interstate 35 frontage road to streets that access businesses north and south of the Campbell Branch Bridge.
The adjacent pedestrian bridge crossing at Rock Creek will remain open throughout the project.
The Main Street bridge/culvert structure replacement is currently scheduled for completion by the end of March 2020. The $5.2 million bridge replacement project began in May of 2019 and includes sidewalks, lighting and pavement upgrades at various locations along Main Street within the project area.
Work generally takes place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, with some overnight work when the bridge is actually being replaced.
The ultimate project completion is scheduled for early Summer of 2020, weather permitting. TxDOT urges residents to be cautious and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work area.