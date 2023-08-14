Big changes are proposed to the neighborhood near downtown Temple’s silos, including a revamped Carver Park, a traffic circle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and improved sidewalks and bike paths.
“When we started working on this ‘Love Where You Live’ neighborhood plan, we found out that the neighborhood really doesn’t identify with the grain silos,” said Erin Smith, assistant Temple city manager. “The silos are visible throughout the neighborhood, but they are actually part of downtown.”
“We conducted a lot of surveys and neighborhood engagement meetings, and we received tremendous feedback,” she said. “We discussed possible neighborhood names, and we came up with ‘Las Cruces.’”
The renamed Las Cruces district is directly south of downtown and west of the Crestview district and railroad tracks. The neighborhood is about 61% Latino and is home to many Hispanic-owned businesses.
Smith said there are many opportunities for neighborhood improvements. For example, sidewalks in the area are rated from “good” to “very poor” by the city, and the “Love Where You Live” plan will focus on improving walkways, landscaping with buffers separating sidewalks from busy streets, and adding side paths, which allow for pedestrian and bicycle traffic off the street.
One proposal calls for reconfiguring the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Avenue M. Right now, motorists on MLK must make a sharp awkward-angled turn as they travel south.
“Under this plan, the intersection would be removed and replaced with a roundabout,” Smith said. “This would make travel smoother and reduce conflict points. It would promote traffic calming to improve neighborhood safety.”
According to the plan, both MLK Drive and East Avenue M will play important roles in providing access and connectivity as Temple continues to grow.
The plan also includes highlights to Carver Park.
“Carver is the only park in the neighborhood, and it sits on the extreme southern edge of the neighborhood,” Smith said. “It is a prime location for creating additional park offerings and open space for residents.”
An improved Carver would include playgrounds, a splash pad, a community pavilion, off-street parking, a backstop, a basketball court, picnic tables and a trail system looping the park and providing access to its amenities.
Another feature of the “Love Where You Live” proposal would be the creation of a neighborhood center in the area near Main Street and Avenue G.
“This would be new development with high-destination potential,” Smith said. “We’ve talked to a consultant, and they recommend a strong focus on Spanish style and architecture.”
The development would include live/work spaces where shopkeepers could have a business on the ground floor and live upstairs. The plan also calls for a plaza area to serve as a community gathering spot where street vendors could set up shop.
“We would want businesses to front the street and be highly visible,” Smith said. “This would be a hub of activity for the area, and there would be enhanced paving and parking behind businesses. We see this as a place for outdoor dining, merchandising and gathering.”
The proposed plan also includes plans for an upgraded Southeast Business Park on undeveloped land at the intersection of MLK and 24th Street. Smith said the park could provide employment opportunities for residents of the Las Cruces and Crestview neighborhoods.
A video presentation of the Las Cruces plan was released Friday on YouTube. An in-person presentation will be made at 6 p.m. today at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 707 S. Sixth St.
Public comments about the plan can be made through Aug. 25. The plan will be revised and presented to city boards, Temple City Council and the Temple ISD school board.