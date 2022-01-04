Several school systems in Bell County, including the Belton, Salado, Killeen and Academy independent school districts will welcome students back to campus on Wednesday.
However, most will do so with updated COVID-19 guidelines in place — decisions made following the release of updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Belton ISD, campuses will commence the second semester in Scenario 3 of its COVID-19 response plan.
“The decision to transition is based on an increasing incidence rate in Bell County which indicates a higher community spread,” the district announced in a statement on Monday. “As we move into Scenario 3, prevention and mitigation strategies will once again be enhanced at our facilities. Masks, while optional, are highly recommended.”
However, other Scenario 3 strategies will include installing signage that directs campus traffic flow, limiting school visitors for educational purposes only, requiring plexiglass shields at reception areas and increasing spacing at lunch, according to Belton ISD.
“We encourage students and families to continue to utilize hygiene and self screening practices that have served us well throughout the pandemic,” the district said. “Please stay home and get tested if you have symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.”
Vaccine clinic
With the COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, Belton ISD has scheduled a two-day community-wide vaccine clinic at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
The clinic, which will have limited doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, will operate from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to Belton ISD.
The continued support of Belton ISD families is appreciated, the district said. “With your partnership, our priority continues to be providing in-person teaching and learning. We’re looking forward to a great spring semester.”
Like Belton ISD, Academy ISD also tweaked its approach in combating the spread of COVID-19.
“In response to the rise of COVID-19 cases around the area, I want to assure everyone that AISD is committed to having school in person and providing the very best for our students and staff,” Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan said in a letter to families. “Together, we have been able to minimize the spread and effects of COVID-19 in our school community.”
The district made three changes to its protocols: shortening the isolation period for positive cases to five days, shortening the quarantine period for asymptomatic individuals to five days and allowing exposed individuals to opt for up to 10 days of quarantine/isolation.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during these times and thank you for your support of our great school community as we continue to try and take care of Academy,” Harlan said. “I look forward to a great spring semester.”