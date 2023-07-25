A Killeen man was tased and arrested on several criminal charges, including trying to take a Temple officer’s gun from him during a scuffle.
featured
Killeen man tased and charged after attempting to take officer’s gun during scuffle
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
