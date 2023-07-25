Humberto E. Pacheco

Humberto E. Pacheco, 30, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, charged with attempt to take a weapon from a Temple officer, a state jail felony, and four misdemeanors: public intoxication, evading arrest or detention, and resisting arrest. His bonds totaled $110,000, records show.

A Killeen man was tased and arrested on several criminal charges, including trying to take a Temple officer’s gun from him during a scuffle.

