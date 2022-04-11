BELTON — Bell County’s disaster declaration, issued by County Judge David Blackburn last week after fires scorched thousands of acreage, was extended by the Commissioners Court Monday.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to extend the declaration until it is revoked either by Blackburn or by the Commissioners. Commissioner Bill Schumann did not vote on the measure as he was absent for the meeting.
The disaster declaration issued by the county is similar to a state disaster declaration issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last month.
Blackburn said the declaration gives the count access to compensation for costs related to fire fighting efforts.
Commissioner also decided against ending the county’s burn ban, which is expected to last until noon on April 25.