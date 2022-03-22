GRANGER — Mitchell Shirocky watched the horizon closely for about eight minutes as he saw a tornado — later confirmed as an EF-1 — that traveled 26 miles from Round Rock move toward his house
“I got to my front door, and I seen it a long way off,” he said. “I saw the tornado coming. I was hoping it was going to go down (Granger) lake, but it changed direction.”
As Shirocky saw the tornado getting closer toward his house, he knew he had to make a quick decision.
“I was standing on the road, and when I saw it coming closer — about 100 yards on the field — I told my wife, ‘Let’s get the hell out of here,' and we took off on the highway,” he said
Once the tornado passed, the couple returned and spent the night in a primarily roofless farmhouse with many windows shattered and a dead cow at the back of his 35-acre property. Shirocky is a farmer and has no cattle. He wondered who the animal belonged to and what he would do with it.
“I guess the tornado picked it up and then dropped it off,” he said.
The tornado that struck Granger and later moved into southern Bell County was one of at least 11 throughout Texas that were confirmed by the National Weather Service on Tuesday. Most of the tornadoes occurred in North Texas around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
No significant damage was reported in Temple, Belton, Bell County or Milam County, officials said. Damage in Buckholts and Rosebud was being reviewed by the weather service to determine if those were tornado strikes.
Milam County Judge Steve Young said the county did see a tornado near Rockdale, but it did not cause any significant damage.
“It was pretty scary around here, and we have some high winds and all that,” Young said. “But fortunately, we had no significant damage, injuries or death.”
Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said at least one tornado came into Bell County after starting in Round Rock and moving through Granger. The tornado came across the county line just east of Bartlett, she said.
“From what we have, it was on the low end, an EF-1 with 90 mile per hour winds on the Bell County side,” Sanchez said.
Granger damage
Damage from the storm was visible across Granger, about 32 miles south of Temple.
The Granger High School gymnasium served as a shelter for people displaced by the tornado. Principal Shane Wagner said the community came together to help. On Tuesday, there were 51 volunteers and just 11 people needing shelter.
“We had people here only for a couple of hours,” he said. “Volunteers, we had a lot. We only had a few families that needed help.”
Wagner said the tornado hit on the outskirt of town, and the people within city limits were spared, prompting little to no interruption at the school.
“If it had come through town, it would be a much different day today,” Wagner said Tuesday. “We have some absences from students and staff that if they weren’t hit directly, someone they know did. The emotional (impact) is going to be the hardest thing right now. A couple of families lost their entire houses.”
Granger Mayor Monica Stojanik said the school shelter was run by the Granger Police Department and was shut down at about 9 p.m. Monday.
Displaced residents “stayed there for a couple of hours, and then they went and stayed with family and friends,” she said. “We didn’t shelter anyone overnight.”
Stojanik described the tornado’s path and the devastation it left along the way.
“The actual city of Granger was spared,” Stojanik said. “By (state) Highway 95, it took out a big shed. It was a farmer’s shed with tractors and all kinds of equipment. It went back behind toward Willis Creek … a two-story house was taken down. The house in front of it, too. Then it went down to take down another residential area.”
No injuries or fatalities were reported in Granger. Stojanik said all that was lost was material things that could be replaced.
“There were some small injuries,” she said. “It was the kind of injuries that you can fix with Band-aids. No deaths whatsoever.”
The high winds did take some fences along the rural community, where some residents use the vast land to raise cattle and other animals.
“There were cattle everywhere,” Stojanik said. “In the actual tornado, one of the cattle was killed. I’m not sure if it was picked up or hit, but it was laying dead.”
Granger Police Chief Jim Powell and Stojanik toured Granger Monday night to tend to residents and ensure everyone was OK.
“Just seeing it firsthand was extremely devastating,” she said. “I’m thankful that no one was injured and for the outpour of support from the neighboring communities.”
Officials tour damage
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and state Rep. Terry Wilson, R-Georgetown, visited Granger to assess any damage on Tuesday.
“Granger is an important community, and it has suffered loss,” Gravell said. “We’re here checking on our folks … and see what we can do to help them. For the residents that are here and their houses were destroyed, it is the worst thing in the world. Round Rock had the most damage. Most of the homes damaged were here in Granger.”
Gravell said the tornado that started in Round Rock traveled 26 miles and ended in Granger.
“You can just see a path of destruction,” he said. “I think the storms were traveling at about 30 miles per hour. That storm (damaged) Williamson County for about an hour.”
Gravell said he was blessed not to have to bury any of his constituents.
“I think we have the ‘March miracle’ in Williamson County,” he said. “We will end up with hundreds of homes and businesses with damage that have been destroyed and millions of dollars in property loss, but to date, we have not had one reported fatality as a result.”
Scary moments
First United Methodist Church Associate Pastor Katie Lamoureux, a Granger resident, experienced the tornado first hand.
“We watched the news, and then the power went out,” she said, “We saw the tornado at Hutto and Taylor and then it came toward us. We watched it come toward us for about 15 minutes. That was pretty scary.”
Lamoureux’s family, including her three children between the ages of 7 to 11, prepared for the tornado to hit.
“We were going to hide in the bathtub,” she said. “We were prepared to shelter in a safe location in the house. Mainly, we were trying to make sure the kids wouldn’t freak out.”
Fortunately, they were spared as the tornado moved in a different direction.
“A couple of our neighbors down the street were hit,” she said. “We don’t know the extent of the damage yet. I am thankful that there were no injuries and that people are safe. Things can be replaced. People are irreplaceable.”
The SuperMax Self Storage facility on 1085 N. Highway 95 was devastated as the tornado hit it directly, leaving rubble and flipped over RVs and boats along its path.
“We’re only trying to pick up the obvious trash and move it out of the way,” Liz Steglsch said at the storage facility. “We can’t move too much stuff around until the insurance company makes claims.
Many of the customers were stopping by to check on their property and see if anything was salvageable on what looked like an open field.
“It’s been like this all day,” she said. “You can’t see it now, but this was completely enclosed with an office upfront. The office was blown away, and the gate disappeared.
Plans to rebuild
In the 25 years that Shirocky has lived at his home in the 18000 block of FM 971, he’s had some close weather calls, but this was the first time a tornado hit home.
“About 18 years ago, I took video of a tornado going north of us,” he said. “Four or five years ago, another one came close. It destroyed my neighbor’s barn. When Jarrell happened, we had some straight winds that scared us since the house was shaken. We’ve had some close calls but no direct hits until this one.”
Shirocky referred to a 1997 EF-5 tornado that hit Jarrell and killed 27 people.
The damage to Shirocky’s house has not been assessed. He said he is waiting for his insurance company to come out and review the damage, but he believes a complete reconstruction will be needed. He added he has no plans to relocate.
“That’s life,” he said as he looked at the destroyed property. “We’re just going to have to take it one day at a time. Hell no, I ain’t moving. We’re just going to have to rebuild it.”
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.