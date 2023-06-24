On July 4, 1776, the 56-member Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation.
The great war with the British paved the way for 2.5 million colonists to become Americans. In perspective, that national number is about the same as Houston’s population today.
This most American of holidays will be marked with typical festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues across the country and Central Texas.
Here’s a glance at local celebrations being planned:
Temple
— The 25th annual Fourth of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show will be July 4 at Crossroads Park. The free event will include a performance by Hair Metal Giants at 7 p.m., assorted vendors and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are welcome.
Belton
— It’s the granddaddy of Central Texas Fourth of July celebrations and it started Saturday with a Street Party near the Courthouse in downtown Belton.
Coming up are:
• The annual PRCA Rodeo will be July 1-3 at the Bell County Expo Center, featuring top cowboys and cowgirls. The action starts at 7 each night.
• A full day of fun is planned for Independence Day, starting with a Patriotic Program at the Courthouse starting at 8 a.m.
• The Fourth of July Parade begins at 9 a.m., following a route from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (10th Avenue and Main Street) to the Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.
• The High 5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, aka The Chowdown at High Noon, will be one of the featured events at the Festival on Nolan Creek, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park.
• The band Sprung will take to the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. at Schoepf’s BBQ Backyard Party. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will follow the show.
Morgan’s Point Resort
— The Lake Belton area city will be celebrating the nation’s birthday on July 2 with SummerFest. Activities will start at 5 p.m. and continue to 10 p.m. in the area around Kleypas Park and the Mic & Garrett Hill Event Center. Fireworks will be presented at dark. Expect food trucks, fun activities and live music.
Fourth of July by the numbers
Celebrating with a bang!
Approximately $596 million: The value of fireworks imported into the U.S. in 2002.
Stars & Stripes
$6.5 million: The value of U.S. imports of American flags in 2022.
$1 million: The value of U.S. flags exported in 2022.
A new free nation
2.5 million: The number of people living in the new free nation in July 1776.
333 million: The estimated population of the U.S. as of July 2022.
Backyard barbecues
In the United States in 2022, there were …
180 businesses that make household appliances, including barbecue grills.
276 businesses that use paper and cardboard to make products such as paper plates and cups.
704 snack food manufacturers.