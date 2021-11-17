The soup throwing actions of a Temple woman in a viral video landed her in jail Wednesday.
Amanda Martinez, 31, was arrested and charged with assault that causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, after allegedly throwing soup at a local restaurant’s employee’s face.
If convicted, Martinez could face up to a year in jail and $4,000 in fines.
The arrest stems from an incident on Nov. 7 at Sol De Jalisco restaurant located at 4201 S. General Bruce Drive, where Martinez allegedly assaulted an employee.
Martinez was arrested after officers with the Temple Police Department received a warrant for her arrest and transported her to the Bell County Jail, where she was held on a $5,000 bond.
At 1:21 p.m., Nov. 7, officers responded to the restaurant, and after an investigation learned a female, later identified as Martinez, had called to complain about an order she received from the restaurant and went to the restaurant and began a verbal altercation with an employee, according to the release.
During the altercation, the subject stated the soup she picked up was hot and the plastic lid placed on top of it had melted. She then proceeded to throw the soup at the employee and left before officers arrived, according to the release.
Martinez was banned from the restaurant after the incident, police said.
“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” TPD Deputy Chief Allen Teston said in the release. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service, we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”
Police later said they dismissed a Class C misdemeanor complaint, punishable by only a $500 fine, to seek the upgraded charge.