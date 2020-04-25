What’s next? That’s a question Judge Fancy Jezek of the 426th District Court has been hearing a lot lately.
It’s for a good reason, too. Jezek — the first person to serve as judge of the 426th District Court — retires Thursday.
So what is she going to do during retirement?
“You know, everybody asks me that, and I tell them ‘whatever I want to,’” Jezek said, with a chuckle. “There are so many things. I’ll be reading for pleasure and not for work. I hope to travel when it’s safer to do that, and get involved with some community activities. Just slow the pace down and just enjoy.”
Jezek, 68, has served on the bench for 13 years, presiding over family law and felony criminal cases.
‘A brand new court’
She was first appointed to the court in 2007 by then-Gov. Rick Perry.
“This was a brand new court in 2007,” Jezek said.
The Texas Legislature created the 426th District Court that year after then-Judge Rick Morris of the 146th District Court told legislators Bell County’s courts were strained because of population growth.
Jezek, who graduated from Baylor Law School in 1980, remembered feeling excited and wanting to do the job right when Perry appointed her.
“I was ready,” the judge said. “I had been in private practice since 1980. I didn’t want to quit, but I was ready to do something different. Some people approached me about applying and I thought about it, talked with my family and decided it would be a good thing.”
‘She has worked tirelessly’
Judge Gordon Adams of the 169th District Court has served alongside Jezek during her entire time on the bench. He said it was a privilege.
“Since the day she took her oath of office in February of 2007, she has worked tirelessly to preside over criminal and family law cases in Bell County,” Adams said. “I personally know that she has spent hundreds of hours in the last few years making sure that the district courts stay up to date with the many changes in criminal law and procedures.”
Jezek, a Republican, said she hopes she changed people’s lives for the better.
“I’ve done almost exclusively family law and felony criminal cases, and you just meet so many people, and trying to put people in a better position is what you would like to do. It’s not always possible,” she said.
Every case is different and requires a judge to carefully consider them, Jezek explained. It can be a tricky, balancing act.
“If child custody is involved, you really want to put that child in the best situation you possibly can, and that’s trying to predict the future, which is difficult,” Jezek said. “In criminal cases, it’s really balancing that punishment vs. rehabilitation, and where is that balance.”
Learning curve
There definitely was a learning curve for Jezek when she first became a judge.
“In the early years, it was the changed relationship with lawyers. I practiced law in Bell County since 1980 and had great friendships, still great friendships, but when you go on the bench it changes those,” she said. “I felt pretty isolated for a few years, but after that you get used to that part pretty quickly.”
Two of Jezek’s fellow district judges — Adams and Morris — helped and mentored her during her first years on the bench.
“They were available. They just said, ‘If you need us, come get us. If we’re sitting on the bench hearing a case, we’ll get off and talk to you.’ I tried not to interrupt their cases, but I occasionally did. They were a great resource,” Jezek said. “Just to have a sounding board and have somebody to talk through it with was very helpful for me. They were great mentors.”
Jezek, Adams said, has spent recent years developing procedures to properly handle mental health issues in criminal cases in Bell County.
“Most recently, the Legislature has implemented some mental health considerations in felony and all criminal cases, and to try to figure out the very best process for everyone involved,” Jezek said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good process in Bell County. It’s not something that one person does, it’s a team, it’s collaboration, it’s everybody agreeing that they want to make things better and figuring out how to do it.”
Adams said Jezek has been a dependable friend and colleague.
“She will be greatly missed by all of the judges, coordinators, reporters and deputies that she works with every day,” he said.
‘Be ready to work’
Either Steve Duskie of Killeen or Jeff Parker of Belton will succeed Jezek as judge of the 426th District Court. Both are in a July 14 Republican runoff after neither secured a majority of the March 3 GOP primary vote.
It is likely that Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint the winner of the runoff to the 426th District Court judgeship. That’s what he did two years ago when Republican Paul LePak won a runoff for the 264th District Court judgeship, which was vacant after Judge Martha Trudo retired before the end of her term.
Jezek offered some advice to her eventual successor: “Just be ready to work hard and try to do the right thing in everything you do”