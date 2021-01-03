BELTON — About 150 dogs competed in the two-day Waco Agility Club trial this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.
“Everybody is having a good time,” said Christie Bowers of Rosanky, trial secretary. “Dogs are running and playing, everybody’s staying safe. It’s a good day to be a dog.”
The dogs made about 350 runs in two classes: standard and jumpers, she said. The American Kennel Club standard class includes jumps, but it also has such “contact equipment” as tunnels, weaves and seesaws.
Katelyn Jones, 17, of Wylie ran her dog, Sadie, a four-year-old border collie she’s trained for three years. In July 2020 they were scheduled for the Junior Open Agility World Championship in Finland, she said, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“But I am trying again next year for Portugal,” she said.
Katelyn and her mother, Erica Jones, are members of the Dallas Agility Working Group, a dog training organization. They make about two agility trials a month. Katelyn started learning about dogs with the Collin County 4-H Club, when she was nine years old. A junior at Harmony School of Innovation in Garland, she’s aiming for an accounting degree from Texas A&M University in Commerce.
Sadie is her second dog, she said, and competes in the master’s class. Her first dog, not a purebred border collie, was good at agility, however stronger bone structure hindered him on the jumps, she said.
“I think you learn to work with others and while training my dog I’ve formed a bond with her,” she said. “Never give up, because even when it seems impossible you can always find a new training technique.”
Her last dog used to chase his tail a lot while in the competition ring, she said.
“People told me he would always do that,” she said. “But over time I was able to teach him not to — just to focus.”
Sheryl Meyer waited between runs with two female schipperkes, Jetta, 4, and Breezy, 1½. She and several friends made the 10-hour trip from Kansas City, Mo.
She’s only been in agility for two years and Jetta is her first dog.
“We were at a dog park,” she said. “This lady saw my dog running around like crazy and said the dog needed to do agility.”
Most of the training is done at home, she said.
“Here you find out what your dog can’t do,” she said. “It’s just a fun sport for you and your dog.”
Carol Lautzenheiser of Arlington said she only met the Missouri group this weekend but has known one of them, Jacque Powell, for years. They met somewhere at a dog show.
“I’ve been all over this country doing dog shows,” Lautzenheiser said.
She started agility trials in 1993 and has been to the AKC finals many times, she said. She also does conformation, obedience, dock diving, rally and a little herding.
“I have three dogs,” she said.
This weekend she brought Monet, 4, a Belgian Tervuren, and Vegas, 8, a Papillon.
Both dogs ran in the master’s class, she said, but did not place.
“In the master’s class, you can’t have any errors,” she said. “We had errors, so we were disqualified.”