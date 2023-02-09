BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced Thursday the largest planned gift to the university to-date from donors who wish to remain anonymous. The future estate gift from a Central Texas family will be unrestricted and is currently valued at $50 million, a news release said.
UMHB announces largest planned anonymous gift to-date of $50 million
