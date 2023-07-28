Zane Unberhagen

Zane Unberhagen, 22, of Little River-Academy, remained in custody at the Bell County Jail on Friday, charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony. His bond is set at $50,000.

A Little River-Academy man, apparently upset that his dog was swatted off a couch, is accused of hitting a 67-year-old woman, causing her to fall into a cabinet.

