BELTON — A mother and her son allegedly teamed up to beat up a juvenile, according to arrest affidavits.
Indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury were Kelli Jean Biddle aka Kelli Jean Murray, 39, of Temple and her son, Orin Anthony Biddle, 18, also of Temple. They are each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Orin, two other juveniles and his mother showed up Nov. 18 at the victim’s house and ordered him to come out. Orin had a gun, one juvenile had an aluminum bat and another had some kind of long weapon, the affidavit said. Orin said he was going to pistol-whip the victim.
The victim was beaten with a gray aluminum bat, another bat and a long, unknown object, the affidavit said. He had injuries to his head, hands, hip and thigh, medical records showed.
Orin’s mother watched the beating happen, did nothing and then rounded up the juveniles to leave, the affidavit said.
Both Orin Biddle and Kelli Biddle were released earlier on bonds.
Sharnique Norris
Temple Police officers on April 8 arrested Sharnique Norris, 49, of Temple, who spit on a jail nurse and tried to spit on others who came to help her — all during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norris had an active warrant and allegedly lied about her identity and age, an affidavit said. She was taken to the Bell County Jail.
While undergoing a medical intake exam, Norris spit at and on the intake nurse. The nurse had on a face mask, but no cover over her eyes, so Norris’ saliva got into her eyes and mouth, the affidavit said.
Norris tried to spit on other jail employees, all while saying she came to infect everyone and give them the virus — COVID-19.
Norris also told staff “what you don’t know is you touching me, you already infected,” according to the affidavit.
“She was never tested, but placed in a single-person negative pressure cell and monitored for symptoms. She never developed symptoms,” Bell County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Reinhard said Wednesday.
Norris was charged with harassment of a public servant in a detention facility, Reinhard said.
Norris remained in the jail Wednesday with bonds that totaled $151,000. No bond was available for her blue warrant.
