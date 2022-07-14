A 44-year-old man died following a wreck after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree just after midnight on Old Waco Road, according to a news release from the Temple Police Department.
Temple Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning at Old Waco Road between the Hogan and Steve Intersections.
Carl Roberts Jr. was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he died from the injuries sustained in the wreck. His next of kin have been notified.