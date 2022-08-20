Central Texas school districts have a Texas Education Agency rating for the first time since 2019 — a classification released this past week that has administrators analyzing how they can improve their campuses for the 2022-23 academic year.
This year, 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses statewide were rated on an A-F scale — a report that showed 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve upon their 2019 letter grade in 2022 — while districts that did not receive an A, B or C rating were labeled as “not rated” as per Senate Bill 1365.
Of these districts, 33.1% scored an A, 54% a B, 9.4% a C and 3.5% a “not rated” label, according to Texas Education Agency data.
These grades were determined by TEA’s student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps categories.
“Student achievement evaluates performance across all subjects for all students, on both general and alternate assessments: college, career and military readiness indicators, and graduation rates,” according to TEA. “School progress measures district and campus outcomes in two areas: the students that grew at least one year academically, or at least one track, as measured by STAAR results, and the achievement of all students relative to districts or campuses with similar economically disadvantaged people.”
The campus’ student achievement and student progress score accounts for 70% of the overall grade, and the closing the gaps score accounts for 30%.
“Closing the gaps uses disaggregated data to demonstrate differentials among racial/ethnic groups, socioeconomic backgrounds and other factors,” TEA said. “The indicators included in this domain, as well as the domain’s construction, align the state accountability system with the Every Student Succeeds Act.”
Local ratings
Among Central Texas districts, Temple ISD received a C rating, while several including Belton ISD, Academy ISD and Salado ISD received B’s.
Two standout districts in Bell County — Troy ISD and Holland ISD — both received A ratings.
Five districts — Temple ISD, Killeen ISD, Rogers ISD, Jarrell ISD and Buckholts ISD — experienced a one letter grade decrease, while Milano ISD registered a one letter grade increase and Rosebud-Lott ISD earned a two letter grade increase. Most others had the same score they did in 2019.
These shifts came as Texas registered a statewide 7.8% increase in A-rated districts, and decreases in B- and C-rated districts, according to TEA data.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”
Rising to the top
Although Troy ISD, like every district across the country, was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Neil Jeter emphasized how his campuses overcame the challenges to earn an A rating for the second time.
“Each of our campuses have earned a B rating,” said Jeter, who highlighted reading as a main priority for 2022-23. “Troy Elementary School was awarded a state distinction in mathematics, our middle school received a distinction in science, and Troy High School scored distinctions in English/language arts, mathematics and science. While we are proud of these results, we will not be satisfied until each student is learning and performing to his or her potential. As the state continues to raise the bar and modify the accountability system, we will continue to challenge our students to improve their individual performance.”
Holland ISD Superintendent Shane Downing also was pleased with his district’s results.
“Holland High school was within four points of earning all A’s in the various categories,” he said. “The Academic Growth category increased several points, which is a positive. Last year, 47% of our seniors attended Temple College and earned dual-course credits paid for by Holland ISD, and we will continue to promote this opportunity which will raise our College, Career and Military Readiness category.”
Holland High School — with an overall score of 92 — earned five of the seven distinctions available, and Holland Middle School — with an overall score of 93 — earned all seven: academic achievement in English, academic achievement in math, academic achievement in science, academic achievement in social studies, top 25% in comparative academic growth, top 25% in comparative closing the gaps, and post-secondary readiness.
Holland Elementary earned a single distinction in science.
“Holland Elementary earned an overall score of 87, which is two points lower than 2019,” Downing said. “Academic Growth was eight points higher this year, but closing the gaps category was seven points lower. Currently, we have increased intervention during the school day using quality programming and have added intervention teachers to support this process.”
Salado ISD
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny alluded to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it impacted education in his district.
“It’s been a challenging two-and-a-half years and it affected some subgroups of kids more than others … so we’re really working with our teachers, who are doing a great job, to help close those gaps and ensure that all those kids are successful moving forward,” he said.
Novotny highlighted math and reading as two of Salado ISD’s academic priorities for 2022-23 after Salado High School — a campus that earned four distinctions — scored an overall score of 93, Salado Middle School a 78 and Thomas Arnold Elementary a 78.
“Those are subjects that help even on the other end. If they take a science or math test, they have to be able to read the questions and science tests can have math-related questions as well,” he said. “But we strongly believe in educating the whole child so while those two areas may be the highest priority from a testing subject standpoint, we certainly focus on all curricular and extracurricular areas. It’s not just that one test. It’s educating the whole child for the future.”
Temple ISD
In C-rated Temple ISD, Scott Elementary scored the highest rating with an 89 while Cater Elementary scored the lowest rating with a 67.
Overall, there were six Temple ISD campuses awarded a B, seven a C, and one a “Not Rated” label because of a failing score.
Bonham Middle School earned all seven distinctions: academic achievement in English, academic achievement in math, academic achievement in science, academic achievement in social studies, top 25% in comparative academic growth, top 25% in comparative closing the gaps, and post-secondary readiness.
Scott Elementary earned distinctions in science and progress; Raye-Allen Elementary earned distinctions in English/language arts and postsecondary success; Travis Science Academy earned a distinction in social studies; Kennedy-Powell Elementary earned a distinction in science; and Jefferson Elementary earned a distinction in science.
“We want to close gaps so the focus for us as a school district moving forward is figuring out how to take the student groups that are further behind and accelerate their growth at a faster rate so that all of our kids are growing,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram.
The fifth-year superintendent pointed to math as the content area the district struggled with the most.
“The reason why, in talking to staff, is that math is a content area that requires frequent, consistent and explicit instruction. It just does,” Ott said. “But that frequent, consistent and explicit instruction has been something that’s been interrupted in the lives of many students over the last couple years because of the obvious pandemic. So that’s an area that we’re going to be focused on moving forward.”
Although Temple ISD experienced an overall one letter grade decline, Ott knows his district has the tools to improve.
“We did drop by four total points between 2019, which was pre-pandemic, and this last year,” Ott said. “Nobody wants to slide but considering everything that’s happened in the last couple of years — a four-point slide overall but a 10-point gain in individual student growth — I’m satisfied.”
Belton ISD
In B-rated Belton ISD, Lakewood Elementary scored the highest rating with a 96 while Southwest Elementary scored the lowest rating with a 61.
Overall, there were two Belton ISD campuses that earned an A, six a B, six a C and three a “Not Rated” label because of a failing score.
Lakewood Elementary received distinctions in science, progress and closing the gaps; and Sparta Elementary received distinctions in progress and closing the gaps.
However, the district continues to see disparities between the district’s schools in Temple and North Belton, and those in South Belton, including Miller Heights Elementary, South Belton Middle School and Southwest Elementary, all of which had failing scores.
“Belton ISD teachers, administrators and staff are proud of our students and of the gains they’ve made during the multi-year pandemic,” he said. “We also recognize we are not where we want to be. A value we hold in Belton ISD is ‘continuous improvement,’ so we look forward to helping our students accelerate their growth in the upcoming school year.”
Like his Salado ISD counterpart, Smith recognizes that learning experiences also can happen outside of the course matter that typically lands on standardized tests.
“We have also invested funding for innovative academic programs such as INCubatoredu, Cisco Networking Academy, a drone certification program and the Penguin Project,” he said. “These measures of learning create powerful learning opportunities for our students to grow beyond measure.”
Improving accountability
Brian Woods, the Northside ISD superintendent and president of Texas School Alliance, hopes an improved accountability system would take these teachings into account.
“While it is understandable and reasonable for everyone to be proud of academic growth, especially after the last couple of years, it is important that educators, parents, community members and policy makers understand the limitations of the current STAAR accountability rating system and continue working towards a school rating system that measures more than a test score and can be understood by parents, students, taxpayers and lawmakers,” he said.