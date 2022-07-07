A Temple man wanted on a sexual assault of a child warrant was arrested by Austin Police and returned to Bell County.
Elijah Keivaughn Willis, 24, faces three charges: sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony; burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony; and marijuana possession under two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor. He remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a total in $178,000 in bonds.
Temple Police Department spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said Willis was arrested by Austin Police on June 6. He was booked into the Bell County Jail later that day, records showed.
Willis’ warrant stemmed from an incident on Dec. 6, 2021 incident in the 3300 block of Chisholm Trail. Officers were dispatched to a home, where they interviewed a woman who said her 15-year-old daughter was having sex with Willis.
“The daughter told her mother about the relationship and had said the most recent sexual intercourse was back in September,” Mackowiak said. “The mother of the daughter pressed charges against Elijah for the sexual assault on her daughter.”