The search for affordable housing in Central Texas can be tough.
In an attempt to remedy this problem, the city of Temple partnered with Citizens for Progress and the Central Texas Council of Governments to help educate local businesses and organizations.
The three entities held the 2022 Central Texas Housing Summit on Tuesday, featuring talks on various topics related to affordable housing. These ranged from how to invest in local real estate to tools for finding grants to fund projects.
Nancy Glover, housing and community development director for Temple, said the summit completely sold out of tickets and saw a good mix of developers, nonprofits and government entities.
“There are a lot of programs out there that developers are just not aware of, or think they are not qualified for them and so just don’t pursue them,” Glover said. “So I think having everything laid out has been really helpful for them to just understand the possibilities, and that they can really amplify their efforts with these additional funds.”
The summit featured a keynote speech by Lloyd Potter, the state of Texas demographer.
Potter talked to attendees about how demographics in the state have changed over the past decade, with new information from the 2020 Census.
He pointed out that Bell County — as part of the Texas Triangle between Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio — had started to see much more growth.
With recent data, Potter said he is able to show the areas in the state and locally where there are higher populations of people spending a large portion of their monthly pay on rent. The demographic maps also can show which cities have lower rates of home ownership.
“It is pretty easy, when you look at these maps, to see where concentrations of population that are probably having challenges when it comes to housing,” Potter said.
Abbey O’Brien with Magnolia Realty said she was at the summit to learn more about how she and her company could help their clients more.
O’Brien said she regularly works with military families that have received housing allowances from the government. She said these families regularly have to work around limited living costs in a competitive housing market.
Working with developers and small builders, O’Brien said she would like to encourage those getting into real estate investing to purchase small tracts and build a few affordable homes.
“The reason I am here is that I am hopeful we can get information out about gaps in the market, and needs in the market, so developers can come in and fill,” O’Brien said. “There is a lot of focus on single-family residential and new construction duplexes.”