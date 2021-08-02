The city of Temple will close two roads as part of construction for the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project.
Overnight closures are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday on Midway Drive between Bonham Avenue and Oakridge Drive, according to a city news release.
The closures will end at 6 a.m. the following days.
Midway Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction both nights during overnight hours only. Eastbound traffic needing to access Bonham Avenue or Pecan Valley Drive will be detoured to Oakridge Drive, the city said.
Crews will also close Briar Cliff Road at Pecan Valley Drive to most traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 9, except for residents.
Detours will be in place to direct traffic around this closure, the release said. The road closure is expected to last five days and will be in place 24 hours a day until Friday, Aug. 13.
Drivers should use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, the city said.
As construction progresses, access will be maintained for all residents. Residents with inquiries about the project can call the city’s Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.