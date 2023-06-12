The Temple ISD school board approved Kasey Blomquist as the new principal of Travis Science Academy in a 5-0 vote during a meeting on Monday.
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey and Virginia Suarez were absent and did not vote.
Blomquist — who trustees last hired as the principal of Raye-Allen Elementary in 2021 — has served in a variety of roles across Temple ISD, including as a teacher and instructional coach at Lamar Middle School and assistant principal at Raye-Allen Elementary.
Now, she is ready to dive into her latest responsibility.
“According to Bryant McGill, ‘whatever makes you uncomfortable is your biggest opportunity for growth,’” Blomquist said. “I considered this quote and I recalled my decision to move to Raye-Allen and the numerous opportunities it has given me to develop as a leader and a person. Even though it may be uncomfortable, I’m eager for this new experience.”
Blomquist — who holds three degrees from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor: a bachelor of science, a master of educational administration and a doctorate of education — thanked Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, the Temple ISD school board and her colleagues at Raye-Allen Elementary for being a part of her journey up to this opportunity.
“Thank you to Raye-Allen for opening your hearts to me as I embraced the opportunities of being at the elementary level,” she said. “You will always have a special place in my heart. Due to the everlasting relationships we have built over the past five years. It has indeed been an honor to serve alongside each of you.
Blomquist also extended her gratitude toward her family.
“Thank you to my husband, Darin, my son, Dylan, and my daughter, Kylie, for allowing me to continue my education and grow into the servant leader I am today,” she said. “Temple students have a special place in my heart and I’m so thankful to continue connecting with our students and staff.”
Ott previously noted his excitement about having Blomquist at a Temple ISD campus.
“It’s very important to the staff there to make sure they have continuity with their current success and to continue moving in that trajectory,” he said when she was hired as principal of Raye-Allen Elementary. “Kasey brings that to the table. She knows the families, children and staff very well so we look forward to great things.”