The weather was perfect on Saturday morning as about 65 runners competed in the Court Appointed Special Advocates St. Patrick’s Day 5K at Vista Realty, 7446 Honeysuckle St.
Travis Bayne of Harker Heights crossed the finish line first, timed at 25:38.2 by Pro-Fit Race Timing. He was greeted by his twin daughters, Hailey and Harper, 2½. His wife, Katie, a member of the Junior League, was one of about 30 volunteers working the race.
Bayne said he usually runs the 5K a little faster.
“I’m in the Army, so unfortunately, they make me run all the time,” he said.
The route went north to Prairie View Road, west to Westfield Boulevard and back down to Honeysuckle Street.
“One big loop,” he said. “I like that. No turnarounds. It’s been a while since they’ve had live races to run in so I was really looking forward to it.”
Melinda Kunz of Temple was the first woman to finish the race. Pro-Fit Race Timing clocked her at 25:56.5.
“Some of us missed the course,” she said. “I was behind about 10 people so I had to get in front of them. I run all the time. We have a group of ladies that run in the Belton area.”
She has done half and full marathons, she said.
“I love running,” she said. “I especially love running with a group.”
A friend was working with Vista Realty on the race and encouraged Kunz’s group to participate, she said.
“Anytime you can run and support a cause, that’s so much better,” she said.
Wendy Bell, CASA board member and fundraising chairman, said this was the program’s fourth 5K.
CASA always needs volunteers, she said, who can go to court and be the voice for displaced children.
Lee Ann Deal, president of the board for CASAs of Bell and Coryell counties, said the children involved have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. There are about 250 children in the program now, she said, and about 100 advocates. Advocates receive specialty training and are carefully supervised, she said.
“We like them to have no more than one family apiece,” she said, although sometimes that means more than one child.
“We have more kids needing volunteers than we have volunteers,” she said. “We’re always recruiting.”
A CASA volunteer is generally someone who has a heart for children and wants to make a difference in their lives, she said.
“This is a way to make a difference in a child’s life without being a surrogate parent,” she said.
To learn more about CASA, visit casabellcoryell.org.