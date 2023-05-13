Soundcheck is coming back for its seventh year at Temple High School, and this year’s version promises to be an evening of high-energy fun.
“This is not a choir concert at all,” said Cameron Roucloux, who has been the head of THS choir programs for eight years. “It’s a rock ’n’ roll show with a live band. It’s going to be a good time.”
Soundcheck 2023 will be presented to the public May 19-20, and both shows start at 7:30 p.m. in the THS Auditorium. Tickets are available at centraltexastickets.com. Seats are $20 for reserved, $15 for general admission and $5 for students. The show also will be presented to Temple middle school students, Roucloux said.
“This show will feature great student performances, a live professional backing band, live sound and professional lighting,” he said. “Acts will include numbers from Aaliyah, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Brooks & Dunn, The Beach Boys, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Miley Cyrus, Rush and more.”
Roucloux said auditions for Soundcheck 2023 were held in March, and students were able to select their songs, costumes and create their own choreography.
“We had some guidelines in place, but for the most part they were able to select,” he said. “They auditioned, and we selected the best acts to perform at Soundcheck.”
“We will have a wide selection of music types and eras the songs are from,” he said. “We want to have something for everyone, so three-quarters of the audience should know the song being performed, and about half will know the words.”
Roucloux said Soundcheck is open to all Temple High choir department members, but they won’t be singing with their usual ensembles.
“No, this is far from a traditional choir concert,” he said.
Saniyah Galbreath, a THS senior, agreed.
“Soundcheck is not like any other concert you will see at a high school in our area,” she said. “We sing songs that you all know and love. It’s always a packed show that’s non-stop fun for everyone.”
Madyson Chapman, a sophomore in the THS choir department, said Soundcheck is a night that shows off student creativity and artistic abilities.
“We get the chance to showcase our talents with songs we want to sing,” Madyson said.
The students will be accompanied by a band of professionals that includes TISD faculty, Temple College faculty, local band directors and professional musicians from around Central Texas, Roucloux added.
“Performing with a professional band gives students a unique opportunity where we get a glimpse of what our futures could look like as performers,” said Avery Tarbet, a sophomore at THS.
Roucloux said he uses Soundcheck as a recruiting tool to bring in new faces and voices to the THS choir program.
“You have to be a member of the choir department to be in the show, and this gives other students incentive to join a choir.”