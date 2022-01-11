In gathering of community representatives Tuesday, Temple City Councilwoman Jessica Walker announced that she would run for re-election.
Walker made the announcement through her son, Branan Walker, who read his mother’s prepared statements in her stead. The councilwoman was unable to attend the announcement event after testing positive with COVID-19.
In Walker’s place, her husband and children attended the gathering joined by various local leaders such as Temple Mayor Tim Davis, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann, who represents Temple.
Rod Henry, president and chief executive officer of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, was also in attendance at the event and supported Walker in her reelection effort.
“Jessica is exciting to be around and that is what the new Temple is all about,” Henry said. “So she symbolizes what the community is about today and what we want to see in the future.”
In 2018, Walker ran unopposed for the District 1 City Council seat left open by Tim Davis after he ran to become the city’s mayor.
The following year, in 2019, Walker successfully won her first full term on the Council, beating out opponent Jeffery Ware. If Walker wins re-election, she would serve the second of three possible terms.
During her time on the Council, Walker said she has been proud of her work promoting local growth and businesses.
“I am really excited to get this opportunity to run again,” Walker said. “I feel we are doing some really good work and that there is a lot of momentum that I want to be a part of.”
This year, municipal elections will take place on May 7, with candidates needing to file between Jan. 19 and Feb. 18. Candidates need to file with the city secretary office.
In Temple, the seats for City Council District 1 and District 4 are up for re-election, currently occupied by Walker and Wendell Williams, respectively.